LSU jumps on Stetson from the tip

(Reuters) – Vyctorius Miller scored 16 points and Cam Carter scored eight of his 16 as LSU raced to a 17-point lead and went on to rout Stetson 99-53 on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Dji Bailey scored 14, Corey Chest added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Curtis Givens III scored 12 for the Tigers (9-2), who followed a 17-0 opening run with a 12-0 run on their way to a 47-10 halftime lead.

Mehki Ellison scored 23 points and Jordan Wood added 10 to lead the Hatters (1-10), who lost their 10th consecutive game. Their only victory was a 94-75 win against NAIA opponent New College (Fla.) in the season opener Nov. 4.

LSU shot 53.8 percent, hitting 14 of 31 3-pointers (45.2 percent). Stetson hit just 30.5 percent overall and 32 percent (8 of 25) from 3-point range.

Daimion Collins' field goal gave the Tigers the lead for good 13 seconds into the game. Carter made two 3-pointers and scored eight straight before Ellison made a jumper to finally give the Hatters their first points with 10:19 left in the half.

Jordan Sears and Miller made consecutive 3-pointers to start the 12-0 run, which expanded the lead to 29-2. Stetson didn't score again until 4:30 remained in the half, when Tristan Gross made a 3-pointer.

Carter made a layup and Givens added a three-point play and a 3-pointer to help the Tigers expand the lead to 34 points. Ellison became the first Hatter to make a second field goal before Bailey made a 3-pointer and two free throws and Derek Fountain beat the buzzer with a jumper that gave LSU a 47-10 lead at halftime.

All of Stetson's first-half points came from two players as Ellison scored seven and Gross scored three. Nine Tigers scored and the bench combined for 15 points, five more than the Hatters scored.

LSU made 16 of 32 field-goal attempts and Stetson hit just 4 of 31. LSU made 6 of 15 3-pointers and Stetson made 2 of 12. The Tigers had a 30-14 advantage in rebounds and a 20-2 advantage in points in the paint.