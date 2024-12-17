US Ryder Cup golfers to be paid $200,000 stipend

Tue, 17 Dec 2024 08:02:35 PKT

LOS ANGELES (United States) (AFP) – US golfers will be paid to play in the Ryder Cup for the first time after the PGA of America unveiled a program on Monday that will give each team member a $200,000 stipend and $300,000 to distribute to charity.

The program will take effect with the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

The PGA of America said in a statement that its board of directors had voted on the move, which increases the $200,000 that has been given to each player to distribute to the charities of his choice since the 1999 edition of the biennial match play showdown with Europe was held at Brookline.

The PGA of America said no players had asked to be compensated, but the issue of pay for play in the prestigious event has reportedly been a source of tension within the US team in previous editions.

USA Today newspaper cited a letter to past Ryder Cup captains from PGA of American president Don Rea, who said the stipend was added "out of respect for the players" and would be separate from what players receive for expenses.

"It's recognition for all the players have done for the Ryder Cup over the years," Rea wrote.

When reports of compensation for US players surfaced last month, longtime European Ryder Cup stars Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy said they did not need financial incentives to give their all in the often emotional competition.

"I think for us, we play for the badge and we also play for the European Tour," Rose said.

At Bethpage Black next year Europe will be defending the title they won in Italy in 2023, but they will be chasing their first victory in the event on US soil since the famous "Miracle at Medinah" in 2024.

