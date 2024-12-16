PSG beat Lyon to extend lead in Ligue 1

PSG outclassed Lyon, winning 3-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

PARIS (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain outclassed in-form Lyon on Sunday, winning 3-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table to seven points.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring at the Parc des Princes and Vitinha added a penalty as PSG raced into a two-goal lead in what was expected to be one of the biggest tests of their credentials domestically this season.

Georges Mikautadze pulled one back for Lyon before the break but they never really looked like equalising and substitute Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the points for PSG late on.

The game was also notable for a brief stoppage in play in the second half due to derogatory songs being sung by the PSG support, with home captain Achraf Hakimi having to go across and plead with the crowd to stop.

PSG could face disciplinary action due to the chants which have already been heard at previous games this season at the Parc des Princes, but otherwise it was a satisfying night for Luis Enrique's team.

The win for Paris comes after nearest challengers Marseille and Monaco were both held to draws on Saturday, putting them in an even stronger position to go on and retain their title.

PSG now head to Monaco on Wednesday in a rearranged fixture which will give them the chance to finish 2024 with a 10-point advantage over their nearest rivals.

"We were up against a very good Lyon team on a good run but it was very important for us to take advantage of the fact that the teams immediately behind us didn't win this weekend," said Luis Enrique.

The coach did not even name striker Randal Kolo Muani among the substitutes, while he also left top scorer Bradley Barcola out of the starting line-up.

Centre-forward Ramos was also dropped despite finding the net in the midweek win at Salzburg in the Champions League.

Desire Doue also scored in that match after coming off the bench and the 19-year-old did start here, making a huge impact as he played a part in both goals scored by PSG in the opening quarter hour.

He produced a devastating turn on the left wing to get away from Ainsley Maitland-Niles before advancing to the byline and cutting the ball back for Dembele to sweep home.

That made it 1-0 inside eight minutes, and Doue was then brought down in the box by Corentin Tolisso, allowing Vitinha to roll in a penalty for 2-0.

"Desire is a very young player who brings us a lot, and the fact all our players have so much room for improvement is what will allow us to grow," Luis Enrique said.

Lyon, who were unbeaten in nine in all competitions, pulled one back late in the first half when Rayan Cherki found Mikautadze in the box and the Georgian striker converted the chance.

Yet PSG comfortably held onto their lead and Ramos made it 3-1 two minutes from time, finishing after goalkeeper Lucas Perri had parried a Barcola shot.

BREST COMPLETE FINE WEEK

Earlier, Champions League surprise package Brest followed their latest famous European win in midweek by hammering Nantes 4-1.

First-half goals by Kamory Doumbia and captain Brendan Chardonnet set Brest on their way in Brittany, and Abdallah Sima added a late brace after Douglas Augusto had pulled a goal back for Nantes.

It was a much-needed victory for Brest, who had lost four of their previous five in Ligue 1 but are up into mid-table, six points clear of the bottom three.

Meanwhile, a 1-0 home win over PSV Eindhoven in midweek was, remarkably, their fourth victory in six in Europe -- they are currently on course to qualify directly for the Champions League last 16.

Eric Roy's team were back in their Stade Francis-Le Ble home on Sunday, with Brest hosting Champions League matches in nearby Guingamp because their own stadium does not meet UEFA requirements.

Bottom club Montpellier came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Nice, while Le Havre -- also in the relegation zone -- lost 3-0 to Strasbourg.

Jorge Sampaoli's struggling Rennes defeated Angers 2-0.

