Kinkult takes two-shot lead into final round at Leopard Creek

Sun, 15 Dec 2024

MALELANE, South Africa (Reuters) – Sweden’s Marcus Kinkult remained in the lead at the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship and will take a two-shot advantage into Sunday’s final round at the Leopard Creek Golf Club.

The 28-year-old Kinkult was three shots ahead after Friday’s second round and while his led was cut by one, a 69 in the third round saw him to a 14-under-par total of 202.

He had three bogeys but also hit six birdies in a topsy-turvy round.

South African Ryan van Velzen moved into second place after hitting an eagle and five birdies in a blemish-free 65.

Darius van Driel of the Netherlands is third with an 11-under-par total of 205.

First round leader Andy Sullivan carded 71 on Saturday and sits on 208, six shots off the pace. Sullivan scored 64 on the opening day, still the best round over the three days of blistering heat on the picturesque course bordering the Kruger National Park.