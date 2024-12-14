Guardiola needs Man City stars to return as crisis mounts

Sports Sports Guardiola needs Man City stars to return as crisis mounts

Guardiola's fourth-placed side head into Sunday's derby against Manchester United.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 08:17:55 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Pep Guardiola admits troubled Manchester City will not recapture their peak form until his injury-plagued side are finally whole again.

Guardiola's fourth-placed side head into Sunday's derby against Manchester United reeling after a dismal run of one win in 10 games in all competitions.

A 2-0 defeat at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday left City in danger of failing to make the last 16, while they are languishing eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

After winning an unprecedented four successive Premier League titles and six in the last seven seasons, City have looked more vulnerable than ever before in the Guardiola era.

The City boss attributes their stunning decline on injuries to key players, mostly notably Spain midfielder Rodri, who won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award earlier this year.

Rodri, who helped Spain win Euro 2024, is not expected back from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee for several months, although he has hinted he could feature at some point this season.

"What I want is my players back. The complete squad we had at the beginning of the season. My regret is that we don't have these and not needing new ones," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"We have known it from the beginning but Rodri is a Ballon d'Or player. We are playing without the best player in England last season. That is the problem.

"Not one other team plays with a central midfielder who has a Ballon d'Or. It is difficult. The moment he comes back, we will be strong again. We will be a good team.

"Of course, we still have to try and play the same way and to win. Sooner or later we are going to be back."

'CUT OUT THE MISTAKES'

With City mired in such a woeful period, the champions have been linked with new signings in the January transfer window.

On the day City announced record Premier League revenues of £715 million ($903 million). Guardiola didn't rule out the possibility when it was put to him that reinforcements were needed to save their season.

"If we need players then we go to the transfer market but I don't know who is around," he said.

"Massive congratulations on the accounts because the club must be sustainable. That doesn't mean we have big resources to buy whatever we want, especially with how expensive the transfer market is."

Beating United at the Etihad Stadium this weekend would be a significant boost to Guardiola's hopes of ending City's spiral.

The Spaniard, who recently signed a new two-year contract, vowed to solve City's crisis eventually and claimed he was not feeling under pressure.

"In our jobs we will always do our best and when the best doesn't happen you are more uncomfortable than when the situation is going well. As a manager you are in scrutiny for every step of the team," he said.

"But I am fine. I have more thoughts at this moment but what I feel right now is the same as what I've said for the last few weeks or month.

"We have to shoot more and cut out the mistakes. But we have been in the games.

"We have not been consistent for the 90 minutes but I know the reason why. We just have to keep working and moving forward."

Adding to Guardiola's mounting problems, Swiss defender Manuel Akanji has been ruled out of the Manchester derby with a pelvic injury.

