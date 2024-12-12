Griezmann brace extends Atletico winning streak

Atletico Madrid registered a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Slovan Bratislava.

Published On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 08:16:39 PKT

MADRID (Reuters) - Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid claimed a 10th win in a row in all competitions with a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Atletico moved up to 10th with 12 points from six matches, while Slovan are rooted to the bottom of the 36-team table having lost all six games and they cannot make the playoffs.

Griezmann scored for the fifth successive match with a first-half header and a simple finish at the near post in the second period, adding to well-taken opener from his strike partner Julian Alvarez.

Slovan briefly got back into the match at 2-1 when David Strelec earned a penalty and converted himself from 12 yards. Tigran Barseghyan also struck the crossbar in the first half.

