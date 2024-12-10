Pakistan qualify for playoffs WSF World Team Squash Championship

Sports Sports Pakistan qualify for playoffs WSF World Team Squash Championship

Pakistan defeat Italy 3-0 in their final pool match to finish unbeaten in Pool H

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 18:25:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - Pakistan’s squash team continued stellar performance at the WSF World Team Squash Championship, defeating Italy 3-0 in their final pool match to finish unbeaten in Pool H in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday.

The comprehensive win saw Pakistan securing the top spot in their group with 6 points, earning a well-deserved place in the playoffs, according to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation.

In the match against Italy, Pakistan players showcased their complete dominance.

Muhammad Asim Khan delivered a confident start, defeating Omar Zaki Masoud in straight sets 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 in just 33 minutes.

Nasir Iqbal followed with a crushing victory over Daniele De Bartolomeo, conceding only four points across three sets 11-2, 11-1, 11-1, wrapping up his match in a mere 19 minutes.

Noor Zaman sealed the clean sweep with another straight-set win against Lorenzo Staurengo, taking 24 minutes to finish the match at 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.

Earlier, on Monday Pakistan secured back-to-back wins against Peru and Hong Kong, China.

In the match against Peru Pakistan earned a 2-1 victory.

Asim Khan lost to world-class player Diego Elias in straight sets 4-11, 2-11, 3-11 (21m).

Noor Zaman battled hard to defeat Rafael Galvez in a five-game thriller 11-1, 11-4, 13-15, 11-13, 13-11 (58m).

Nasir Iqbal showcased his experience with a clinical win over Alonso Escudero, 11-3, 11-4, 11-2 (23m).

In the match against Hong Kong, China the team also registered a 2-1 win.

Asim Khan fell to Alex Lau in an intense five-setter 5-11, 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 4-11 (64m).

Noor Zaman rallied to defeat Henry Leung in another five-game battle 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4, 11-6 (44m).

Nasir Iqbal secured victory with a commanding performance, beating Chi Him Wong 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 (31m).