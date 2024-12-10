Girona need 'magic' to beat Liverpool: coach

GIRONA (Spain) (AFP) – Girona coach Michel Sanchez said his team needs "magic" from fans at their tiny Montilivi stadium to overcome English giants Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Catalan minnows, competing in the competition for the first time in their history, welcome the Premier League leaders who also head the European group table with a 100 percent record.

By contrast Girona sit 30th with four defeats from their opening five games, and are fighting to survive in the competition.

"We will have to run more than ever, but we can do it, of course," Sanchez told reporters.

"They dominate in every way, and that is why we have to think about ourselves, be ourselves and give the best version of ourselves.

"We will see, with the atmosphere that we have to create... we need the magic of Montilivi to make history."

Due to UEFA regulations, Girona's already small capacity is further reduced to under 10,000 seats for European competition.

However the lucky few fans inside the stadium will witness a match which Sanchez said he has been waiting to play for years.

"For me it means a lot, it was a dream as a player, I played in the Europa League with Rayo (Vallecano), reaching the quarter-finals and Liverpool were there as well," said Sanchez.

Rayo were knocked out in the last eight by Spanish side Alaves, whom Liverpool eventually defeated in the 2001 final in a 5-4 thriller.

"At Rayo we always sang 'Next year Rayo vs Liverpool', that was the dream.

"After we reached the Champions League it was an opponent I wanted... it will be a special day for Girona, the club, the team and the fans.

"We have to enjoy it and compete at 100 percent."

Sanchez said his dream was now to beat Liverpool 1-0 with veteran Uruguayan striker Cristhian Stuani scoring a 90th-minute winner.

The coach explained his team would try to shut down Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah and warned his players they had to be extremely careful after losing the ball.

"There is always the possibility of controlling a player, every team tries to do that -- (Salah) is in incredible form," added Michel.

"The data says that we are a team that defends well, but there are times when we stop doing it, like in transition and that is where Liverpool are the best team in the world."

