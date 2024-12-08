Blazers, Lakers look to finally get on track

Los Angeles lost back-to-back road games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat

Published On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 12:26:57 PKT

(Reuters) – Two struggling teams that have absorbed some intensive beatdowns in recent days get together Sunday night when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Both teams have dropped three straight games and seven of their past nine while sinking the Western Conference standings.

Los Angeles lost back-to-back road games by 29 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves and 41 to the Miami Heat earlier in the week before falling 134-132 in overtime to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

It was clearly an improved effort but a late defensive breakdown allowed Atlanta's Trae Young to drain an open 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left to give the Hawks the victory.

LeBron James had 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his seventh triple-double this season and 119th of his career. But another setback didn't sit well with the 39-year-old, who is miffed over the team's recent struggles.

"I don't know as far as what will get us over the hump," James said. "We just got to just not drown. Don't drown and we'll be all right."

Anthony Davis also had a huge outing with 38 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

He is equally as perplexed over why the Lakers are just one game over .500 and sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference.

"There's no cavalry," Davis said. "No one feels sorry for us. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. Just got to continue to put our head down and grind and work. Try to get back in the win column on Sunday against Portland. ... No game's going to be easy for us, so we got to go take the win."

Los Angeles guard Austin Reaves (back/pelvis) has missed the past four games. The Lakers are hopeful he can play against the Trail Blazers.

Portland has suffered back-to-back lopsided losses, falling 127-105 at the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday before being annihilated 141-99 by the visiting Utah Jazz on Friday night.

The Jazz had just four wins entering the contest and led by as many as 46 points. The home fans let the Trail Blazers know they were giving a substandard performance.

Portland coach Chauncey Billups was disturbed by the beatdown.

"It was ugly, obviously. All the way around, it was ugly," Billups said. "It was unfortunate because I really did think we were ready for this game.

"We got out there and nothing worked from the beginning. It was a tough one."

Utah owned the boards with a 61-34 rebounding advantage and also outscored Portland 39-18 in fastbreak points.

The rebounding was hurt by the absences of Robert Williams III (concussion) and rookie Donovan Clingan (knee).

A substandard effort by Deandre Ayton was also a major issue. Ayton played briefly at the start of the second half before Billups pulled him to end his night at 17 minutes.

"I didn't like his spirit in the game," Billups said.

Forward Toumani Camara (right foot) was injured against the Jazz. Billups said tests will determine the severity of his issue.

Second-year point guard Scoot Henderson (quadriceps) also remains sidelined.

Jerami Grant and Dalano Banton scored 19 points apiece for Portland.

The Lakers went 3-0 against the Trail Blazers last season.