World No.1 Scheffler grabs lead at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler fired a bogey-free eight-under par 64 to seize a two-stroke lead.

MIAMI (AFP) – Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler fired a bogey-free eight-under par 64 to seize a two-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the Hero World Challenge.

The 28-year-old American made eight birdies, seven of them on the front nine, to stand on 13-under 131 after 36 holes in the 20-player unofficial invitational at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Compatriots Justin Thomas and Akshay Bhatia shared second on 133 with US 2025 Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley fourth on 135.

Scheffler matched the lowest 36-hole total in the event at Albany, a mark set by host Tiger Woods, but winds are expected for the weekend after two calm opening rounds.

"A lot of it here is just keeping the ball in play," Scheffler said. "When it gets windy, it can be pretty challenging to putt these greens because they can be pretty fast.

"They can be difficult to read and as the winds pick up, you start missing fairways, you can get into some pretty bad spots around here."

Scheffler, who won eight titles this year including his second Masters green jacket and Paris Olympic gold, has changed his putting grip to improve his accuracy on the greens.

"Pretty comfortable with my start lines all day," Scheffler said. "Made some important ones out there to keep the momentum of the round going. Overall pretty pleased so far with the results."

Scheffler birdied the first four holes and seven on the front nine to seize the lead, his longest birdie putt in the run a 17-footer at the par-4 fourth. His front-side 29 was one stroke off the course record set by Rickie Fowler in 2017.

"Just trying to keep my foot down on the pedal," Scheffler said.

Scheffler dropped his approach at the par-4 14th inches from the hole for a tap-in birdie to reach 13-under with a three-stroke lead and then parred his way to the clubhouse.

"It was good. I did a lot of good things," Scheffler said. "Front nine was really nice and then the back nine I felt like I did some good things as well.

"Maybe a few things didn't go my way but under par on the back as well so overall very solid day."

Two-time PGA Championship winner Thomas and Bhatia each birdied the par-5 15th to close the gap entering the weekend, Thomas firing a 67 and Bhatia a 66.

Sharing fifth on 137 were Austrian Sepp Straka, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and South Korean Im Sung-jae.

Cameron Young, who led after day one with a 64, stumbled back to share 10th after a second-round 75.

