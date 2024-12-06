Bayern's Kane steps up recovery from torn hamstring

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has made a return to individual fitness training.

MUNICH (Germany) (AFP) – Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has made a return to individual fitness training as he continues his recovery from a hamstring tear, the club announced Thursday.

"Welcome back on the pitch, Harry Kane!" Bayern said in a statement.

Kane missed the midweek German Cup defeat by Bayer Leverkusen after picking up the injury in the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern issued a statement on Sunday confirming Kane had a tear in his right hamstring and would be missing "for the time being".

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said Monday he hoped the star striker would return before the end of the year.

The England captain was seen watching from the stands at Bayern's Allianz Arena on Tuesday as the hosts lost 1-0 to Leverkusen in the last 16 of the cup.

The 31-year-old arrived in Munich in the summer of 2023 with a history of ankle injuries but had missed only two games for the club until the hamstring tear.

Kane has scored 20 goals in 19 games in all competitions for Bayern this season.

