Pakistan reach Junior Asia Cup of Hockey final

The team green beat Japan by 4-2 in semi-final

Tue, 03 Dec 2024 19:58:43 PKT

MUSCAT (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Tuesday reached final the Junior Asia Cup of Hockey after defeating Japan 4-2 in Oman.

Hanan Shahid named player of the match as he posted two goals while Sufyan Khan and Basharat Ali scored one goal each, helping their side to book place in the final round.

Japan suffered elimination from the event as he could post two goals in the match.

A day earlier, Pakistan qualified for semi-final of the event after defeating Malaysia by four goals to one.

Second semifinal will be played between India and Malaysia at 8:00 pm and the winner will face Pakistan in final of the tournament on Wednesday.

