Squash icon Jansher Khan honoured with PSA Hall of Fame

Tue, 03 Dec 2024

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Malaysian retired squash player Nicol David and Pakistani great Jansher Khan have been honoured this week as the newest members of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Hall of Fame at a ceremony held in Hong Kong, the body said on X.

David and Khan became the third and fourth members of the PSA Hall of Fame, which was launched earlier this year to recognise the achievements of the game’s most influential characters, past and present.

David and Khan have joined inaugural inductees Susan Devoy from New Zealand, and Jahangir Khan, another Pakistani legend, in the PSA Hall of Fame as the association continues to celebrate its greatest icons.

“Congratulations to Nicol David and Jansher Khan,” PSA said in a social media post showing a picture of the two receiving the honor on the eve of the Hong Kong Squash Open.

A key part of the Pakistani dominance of the sport throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Jansher Khan won the World Championships eight times – a record in the men’s game – and also added six British Open titles to a glittering trophy haul.

A World No.1 for 97 months throughout his career, Khan’s final professional title count of 99 is the greatest of any player since records began.

“I feel very happy … I’m very happy to come to Hong Kong, see my old friends. It’s an honor to get this award,” Khan said in a statement released by PSA.

David is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of squash, with her career including an unprecedented eight World Championship titles and an unmatched 108-month reign as the World No.1.

She also took home five British Open titles and won two Commonwealth Games gold medals.