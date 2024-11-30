Southampton denied shock Brighton win by dubious VAR call

Sports Sports Southampton denied shock Brighton win by dubious VAR call

Southampton were denied victory by controversial VAR decision in a 1-1 draw at high-flying Brighton.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 07:58:26 PKT

BRIGHTON (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Southampton were denied victory by a controversial VAR decision in a 1-1 draw at high-flying Brighton on Friday.

Flynn Downes had just cancelled out Kaoru Mitoma's opener for Brighton when Cameron Archer thought he had put the Saints 2-1 up.

A VAR check of more than four minutes eventually decided Archer was onside but penalised Adam Armstrong, who was offside but did not touch the ball, for interfering with play.

Southampton had to settle for a first away point of the season as a result and remain bottom of the table, four points adrift of safety.

A point was enough to lift Brighton up to second on alphabetical order ahead of Manchester City, who face leaders Liverpool in the pick of the weekend's action on Sunday.

Brighton were left to rue not making more of a dominant first-half display.

Georginio Rutter hit the post and fired another effort wide, while Mitoma wasted a huge chance in the opening stages.

Brighton's pressure finally paid off on the half hour mark when Mitoma stooped to head in Tariq Lamptey's cross.

Southampton levelled 13 minutes into the second half with the impressive Tyler Dibling the architect.

The teenager's square ball teed up Armstrong, whose shot was blocked, but the loose ball found its way to Downes, who hammered home first time from the edge of the area.

Eight minutes later Dibling wriggled clear of three Brighton players inside his own half and then spread the ball to Fraser.

His low cross evaded Armstrong and was finished at the far post by Archer - only to be chalked off to the dismay of boss Russell Martin.

"I'm fed up talking about decisions," said Martin.

"We were told it affects Bart Verbruggen ability (to play the ball) and if Adam's run moved Verbruggen from his position then I would understand the decision, but he hasn't moved.

"I cannot see how it has affected the goalkeeper."

The VAR delay led to 13 minutes of added time and Brighton nearly snatched victory at the death.

Simon Adingra's effort on the stretch flicked off the outside of the far post.

