Swiss unveil Euro 2025 mascot Maddli

Switzerland on Friday unveiled the mascot for the 2025 women's European football championships.

GENEVA (AFP) – Switzerland on Friday unveiled the mascot for the 2025 women's European football championships: a Saint Bernard puppy dog called Maddli.

The Euro 2025 mascot interacted with children at Geneva's main railway station before strolling through the city.

Explaining the rationale behind the mascot, European football's governing body UEFA said: "Saint Bernards are renowned rescue dogs from Switzerland, admired for their bravery, gentle nature, and remarkable ability to assist in life-saving missions in challenging Alpine environments."

The mascot's name is inspired by Madeleine Boll, the first ever licensed female footballer in Switzerland.

A player in the youth ranks at FC Sion, she received a licence in 1964 but the following year, aged 12, the authorities revoked it when they realised they had unknowingly issued it to a girl.

Boll posed for pictures with Maddli.

"It's a surprise but I can honestly say I'm very proud because it is a great gift that I've been given," the 71-year-old told reporters.

"My story began 60 years ago, and 60 years later I am being given the opportunity to recognise the entire journey of these 60 years.

"When I started, women's football did not exist or hardly existed, it was just beginning," said Boll, who went on to captain Switzerland.

Next year, the best players in Europe will be battling it out in packed Swiss stadiums -- a far cry from the scene in 1965, five years before the Swiss women's league began and six years before women could vote in national elections.

EIGHT HOST CITIES

The mascot, wearing number 25, took the train from Geneva to Zurich to make her bow at the Letzigrund stadium, where Switzerland were beaten 6-0 by Germany before a 17,306 fans -- a record attendance for a women's match in Switzerland.

"Maddli's energy, passion, and love for football perfectly capture the spirit of this tournament and our beautiful country," said tournament ambassador and former Swiss international Lara Dickenmann.

"I believe she will inspire young fans across Europe."

The 16-team Euro 2025 tournament will be held from July 2 to 27 next year.

Nine teams have already qualified: hosts Switzerland, champions England, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Fourteen teams are playing off for the final seven places, with the tournament draw to be held on December 16 in Lausanne.

A total of 720,000 tickets are available for Euro 2025, with prices starting at 25 Swiss francs ($28.40).

The tournament's 31 matches will be staged across eight cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lucerne, St. Gallen, Sion, Thun and Zurich.

The opening match and the final will be held at the 38,000-capacity St. Jakob-Park in Basel.

