Mulder ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series

(Web Desk) - Proteas Men’s all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the remainder of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to a fractured right middle finger.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury after being struck on the lower hand while batting during South Africa’s first innings on day two of the first Test in Durban. Subsequent x-rays revealed the extent of the injury.

Dafabet Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke has been named as Mulder’s replacement for the second Test, which will take place at Dafabet St George’s Park in Gqeberha from 05 – 09 December.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), David Bedingham (World Sports Betting Western Province), Matthew Breetzke (Dafabet Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tony de Zorzi (World Sports Betting Western Province), Marco Jansen (Renault North West Dragons), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Senuran Muthusamy (Dafabet Warriors), Dane Paterson (World Sports Betting Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), and Kyle Verreynne (World Sports Betting Western Province).