American McNealy takes first PGA title with closing birdie

WASHINGTON (AFP) – Maverick McNealy sank a birdie putt from just inside six feet on the 18th hole to win the RSM Classic on Sunday, capturing his first US PGA Tour title.

The 29-year-old American fired a two-under par 68 to finish 72 holes on 16-under 266 at Sea Island Golf Club to capture a top prize of $1.36 million.

That was enough for a one-stroke victory over compatriots Daniel Berger, who shot 67, and Luke Clanton, who closed with a 66, and Colombian Nico Echavarria, who had a final-round 65.

McNealy, who had five prior top-five finishes this season, captured his first victory in his 142nd PGA start.

He qualified for next year's Masters as well as the PGA's season-opening tournament of champions event in Hawaii in January.

Birdies at the fifth and eighth holes kept McNealy in the lead but he stumbled with a bogey at the 14th, setting up the dramatic finish.

Echavarria had six birdies in his round but missed a nine-foot par putt for a bogey at 18 that left him one adrift.

Clanton had six birdies and a bogey but missed a par putt at 18 from just outside six feet to fall just off the pace.

Berger had a bogey-free round and birdied the par-3 third and sixth holes as well as the 11th but missed a 20-foot birdie putt at 18 to settle for a share of second, good enough to keep his tour playing rights for next year.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes and Americans Lee Hodges and J.T. Poston shared fifth on 268.

