Five key races in Max Verstappen's 2024 title season

Sports Sports Five key races in Max Verstappen's 2024 title season

Verstappen clinched a fourth straight Formula One title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 15:05:57 PKT

Paris (AFP) – Max Verstappen clinched a fourth straight Formula One title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night.

AFP Sports looks at five races that made this year's battle for the crown an unpredictable rollercoaster.

Spanish Grand Prix, June 23

– When Verstappen won in Barcelona, it might have looked like Red Bull business as usual. His seventh win of the season took his tally to 42 wins in the last 55 races going back to the 2021 title-clinching triumph. He had also won the first two sprints of the season to amass 219 points out of a possible 288. He led Lando Norris by 69 points and Charles Leclerc by 71. Norris might have edged Verstappen in Miami, but Spain marked the third time in four races Verstappen had won, with Norris second. Yet the pursuers in the Red Bull's rear-view mirror were suddenly looking closer. "Our dominance is completely gone," Verstappen, who earlier in the season had equalled Ayrton Senna's record of eight straight poles, said after Norris edged him in qualifying.

Dutch Grand Prix, August 25

– Since Formula One returned to Zandvoort in 2021 there had only been one winner: Verstappen. But after cheering their compatriot to victories on his way to world titles the previous three seasons, things went a little sour in his 200th race. Verstappen trailed in 22.896 seconds behind Norris as Formula One resumed after its summer break. "Throughout the race it was quite clear that we are not quick enough, so I tried to be second today," said Verstappen. He succeeded and ended the weekend still 70 points clear of Norris.

USA Grand Prix, October 20

– Verstappen's lead was still substantial but had shrunk to 52 points by the time the Formula One circus returned to the United States for the start of a pivotal trio of controversy-laced races in the Americas. The Ferrari pair of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took the top two steps on the podium in Austin, but it was the battle for third between Verstappen and Norris that ignited debate. On the 53rd lap of 56, the McLaren driver attempted to overtake on the outside but Verstappen delayed his turn until he was almost at the boundary line. Norris kept going and succeeded in overtaking but had gone off the track. The Briton received a five-second penalty that gave third to Verstappen. "It was a tough battle," said Verstappen. "But it's a great result." After being caught out by a manouevre that showed Verstappen's ruthless mastery of the rulebook, Norris was less happy. "Max didn't care if he won or if he was second or third. His only job was to beat me – and he did that."

Mexico Grand Prix, October 27

– As Sainz won in Mexico City, the attention was again on the rulings of the stewards on the battle behind him after the Ferrari driver had overtaken pole-sitter Verstappen on lap nine. On lap 11, Norris attempted to overtake, but Verstappen forced him off. "This guy's dangerous, I just have to avoid a crash, I'll end up in the wall," Norris told his team. The same thing happened again two laps later. This time the stewards took the Briton's side, handing Verstappen two 10-second penalties. "The problem is when you are slower you are being put in these kind of positions, I am not going to give up easily," Verstapen said after the race. Norris finished second. Verstappen was sixth, his title lead down to 47 points. "I could see a group of cars ahead and I saw a plume of smoke, like dust and I knew what it was. I knew it must have been him," said Lewis Hamilton who has had his run ins with Verstappen. "Like, for sure it was him!"

Brazilian Grand Prix, November 3

– Verstappen went to Sao Paulo without a win in 10 races and under attack. British former Formula One world champion Damon Hill, dubbed the Dutchman "Dick Dastardly" after a cartoon villain. Things soon got worse. Verstappen was hit with another penalty in Saturday's sprint, dropping him to fourth as Norris won to cut the gap to 45 points. Qualifying for the Grand Prix was pushed back to Sunday morning by the weather. Verstappen, already facing a five-place grid penalty for an engine change struggled. He started the race on the ninth row. But he soared during the rain-lashed race, weaving through the pack to victory. "My emotions went from wanting to destroy the garage after qualifying to winning the race," he said. A well-time red flag effectively allowed Verstappen a free tyre change. "They got lucky," said Norris, who finished sixth and fell 62 points behind Verstappen with three races left.