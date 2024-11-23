Kane hat-trick sends Bayern eight points clear

Sports Sports Kane hat-trick sends Bayern eight points clear

A second-half Harry Kane hat-trick took Bayern Munich to a 3-0 home win over Augsburg.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 08:28:10 PKT

MUNICH (Germany) (AFP) – A second-half Harry Kane hat-trick took Bayern Munich to a 3-0 home win over Augsburg on Friday, sending them eight clear atop the table ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern, still yet to lose in the league in 2024-25, were dominant throughout but kept at bay by some dogged defending from their Bavarian neighbours.

With 61 minutes gone, the ball connected with Augsburg's Mads Pedersen's outstretched arm in the box, bringing the England captain to the spot after a VAR review.

Kane cooly converted to give Bayern the lead.

In stoppage time, Kane went down in the box after contact from Keven Schlotterbeck and Bayern were again awarded a penalty after a VAR review, which the 31-year-old converted.

Schlotterbeck was sent from the field after picking up a second yellow for his challenge.

Kane then added a third, this time controlling a cross and heading in, his seventh hat-trick since joining Bayern.

"We knew it would be difficult to break them down. We knew we had to be patient," Kane told DAZN.

"At halftime that's what we said, 'we just have to keep doing what we're doing'. Thankfully we got the penalty to open the game up and then did well to kill the game off."

The England captain now has 14 goals in 11 league games for Bayern this season, five of which have come from the spot.

"I work on them a lot. They're a big part of the game. They helped us again today.

"Of course I've missed many at training, but that's the time to miss them," Kane laughed.

NEUER BOOST

Leipzig can cut the gap back to five when they play at struggling Hoffenheim on Saturday, while defending champions Bayer Leverkusen host Heidenheim.

The German giants received a boost pre-match, with captain and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer cleared to start after missing training with a rib issue.

Bayern were in control of possession and field position but could not break through.

Augsburg offered little in attack but defended stoutly, holding Bayern's glittering attacking riches at bay.

Augsburg goalie Nediljko Labrovic held firm to snuff out first-half chances from Jamal Musiaia and Leon Goretzka.

The Bavarian giants, still smarting after going trophyless for the first time in 11 seasons last campaign, eventually broke through with half an hour remaining, breaking Augsburg's resolve.

Riding high in the league, Bayern have struggled in the Champions League format, sitting 17th after four games -- six behind leaders Liverpool.

Tuesday's home match with PSG, who are even further down the Champions League table, could be crucial for the German side in their top-eight bid to avoid the extra playoff round.

Kane backed his team to get through a tough phase, which includes a trip to Borussia Dortmund and a home German Cup clash with holders Bayer Leverkusen.

"Big week ahead of us but the team is feeling good, we just have to keep going with this momentum," added Kane.

