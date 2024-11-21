Ahmad, Bilal Asim move in World Junior Tennis Championship semis

Sports Sports Ahmad, Bilal Asim move in World Junior Tennis Championship semis

Ahmad showcased an impressive performance, defeating Minwoo Kim of Korea 6-1,6-2 to secure his spot

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 18:33:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Two Pakistani players Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim, have qualified for the boys singles semifinals of ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Ahmad showcased an impressive performance, defeating Minwoo Kim of Korea 6-1,6-2 to secure his spot. Meanwhile, Bilal Asim advanced to the semifinal after receiving a walkover as Muhammad Talha Khan withdrew from their match due to a shoulder injury.

In Boys Singles quarterfinals, Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Minwoo Kim (KOR) 6-1,6-2; Bilal Asim got a walk over against M.Talha Khan; Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) beat Abubakar Talha(PAK) 6-3,7-5;Sion Ji (KOR) beat Youngchae OH(KOR) 6-1,6-0.

In Girls Singles quarterfinals, Karolina Ligai (KAZ) beat Yeon Joo Cha(KOR) 6-4,6-1; Hinata Wada (JPN) beqt A Hyun Jo (KOR) 6-3,2-6,6-1; Dinara De Silva (SRI) beat So Yuna(KOR) 6-4,1-6,6-4; Chaeirn Lee (KOR) beat Elizaveta Privalova(RUS) 6-4,6-3.

In Boys Doubles semifinals, Muhammad Haider All Rizwan(PAK), Abubakar Talha (PAK) beat Yota Nishikori(JPN), Youngchae Oh(KOR) 6-3,3-6(10-7); Ahmad Nael Qureshi, Bilal Asim beqt Pudit (THA), Teetawat(THA) 6-3,6-4.

This event has brought together 80 junior players from around the globe, including 50 boys and 30 girls representing countries such as Pakistan, Japan, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Canada, Korea, Germany, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Singapore, USA, Belarus, and Russia.