Bonding boosts Europe's bid to take fourth Solheim Cup in a row

Tension built as US and European golfers played their final practice rounds Thursday.

GAINESVILLE (United States) (AFP) – Tension built as US and European golfers played their final practice rounds Thursday on the eve of the 19th Solheim Cup, with Europe seeking to take the trophy for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

England's Charley Hull and Germany's Esther Henseleit face top-ranked Nelly Korda and fellow American Allisen Corpuz in Friday's first of four morning foursomes matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

"I'm really excited," Hull said. "The team is so well bonded this year. It's unbelievable. I'm just really excited to get cracking now."

The event features four foursomes and four-ball matches Friday and Saturday with 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Asked how they have thrived in underdog roles against high-ranked US foes, European players cited camaraderie and getting the most from every pairing and player.

"The bond we all have -- I think this is the team for me that gets on the best," England's Georgia Hall said. "All of us just have a laugh in the evenings, and we just know each other really well and a great team spirit.

"When we go out there tomorrow with our partner, it's just like we'll do anything for them and we have their back. I think that's what's most important."

Support during practice rounds has already got the US side buzzing.

"Just hearing the USA chants, it just really fires you up," said fourth-time US starter Ally Ewing. "Every one of these is so special."

The Americans, who haven't won since 2017, led the overall rivalry 10-7 with one drawn and don't want an unprecedented second home-soil loss in a row to Europe after a draw last year in Spain.

"We've got some unfinished business," Korda said.

Carlota Ciganda, who went 4-0 last year and won the Cup-clinching point in her homeland, expects another dramatic finish after Europe captured the Cup in thrillers in each of the past three editions.

"The last Solheim Cups, they have been very close. I think that's probably going to be more of the same," Ciganda said. "We're going to put up a good fight. I believe in this team and I think we can do it."

The Americans feature Korda, who has six LPGA wins this year, and world number two Lilia Vu among six of the top 21 in world rankings to only two for Europe, 10th-ranked Celine Boutier of France and 12th-ranked Hull.

"Judging a book by its cover... it's not always a true indication on how good the players really are," Swede Madelene Sagstrom warned.

US CROWDS 'RESPECTFUL'

Hull has gotten support from the US crowd, including borrowing a lighter from a spectator so she could smoke during Thursday's practice round.

"I always love playing a Solheim Cup in America because the atmosphere is unbelievable," Hull said. "Crowds are a great laugh. Even though they're supporting America they're still respectful, and we just have a lot of fun out there."

Asked if she would ask Hull to stop smoking, Europe captain Suzann Pettersen said, "She's old enough to make those decisions."

US star Lexi Thompson, set to retire at season's end, salvaged a draw in 2023 with a last-match win.

"Just really embracing the moment," Thompson said. "This is my favorite event that I've ever played in my career. Just enjoying every step along the way."

US Cup rookie Lauren Coughlin, ranked 14th, enters on top form, having won the Canadian Open in July and Scottish Open in August.

"All I've ever heard is the nerves and the adrenaline that you feel on that first tee shot," Coughlin said. "All I can do is control myself and my process and that's all I'm going to focus on."

Ninth-ranked Rose Zhang, a 2023 US rookie, is better prepared for Solheim atmosphere, saying, "As a rookie it almost feels a little overwhelming, but this year at least I have a good sense of what that feels like."

