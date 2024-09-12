Pakistan to feature in World Snooker Championship
The event is scheduled to be held from September 14 to 25
ISLAMABAD (APP) - Two Pakistani cueists on Thursday departed for Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to feature in the World 6 Red Men & World Cup Men Snooker Championships 2024.
The World Snooker Championships is scheduled to be held from September 14 to 25, said a press release.
The Pakistan snooker players to participate in the extravaganza include Asjad Iqbal (National Ranked No.1) and Awais Ullah Munir (National Ranked No.2).