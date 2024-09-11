Pakistan team gears up for World Beach Kabaddi

The national team’s training camp has commenced at the Pakistan Sports Complex

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 16:41:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan national team is set to participate in the World Beach Kabaddi Championship, scheduled to take place in Iran from September 25-30.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary General Mohammad Sarwar said the national team’s training camp has commenced at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Rana said, “The selected team players will compete in the championship, which will feature players from around the world.”

As many as 18 players have been invited to the national training camp, including Usman Ahmed, Afaq Khan, Shoaib Mumtaz Ali, Junaid Khan, Kashif Razzaq, Mudassar Ali, Mohammad Safian, Bilal Khan, Usman Khalid, Usman Ghani, Farhan Ali, Mohammad Amjad Ali, Ikhlaq Ahmed, Mohammad Usman Arshad, Mohammad Imran, Waqar Ali, Syed-al-Mulk Khan, and Farman Ali.

Meanwhile, Nabil Ahmed Rana has been assigned coaching responsibilities for the camp.