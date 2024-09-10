WTA roundup: Clara Burel, Diane Parry sail in Tunisia

Sports Sports WTA roundup: Clara Burel, Diane Parry sail in Tunisia

Clara Burel defeated Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera 6-2, 6-2 in first-round action.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 08:19:25 PKT

TUNIS (Reuters) - Frenchwomen Clara Burel and Diane Parry had little trouble advancing to the second round of the Jasmin Open Tunisia on Monday in Monastir, Tunisia.

No. 2 seed Burel defeated Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera 6-2, 6-2 in first-round action. Burel fired seven aces, converted 5 of 7 break points and saved 5 of 6 break points she faced.

Parry, the third seed, defeated Tunisia's Chiraz Bechri 6-3, 6-0 in an hour flat. Parry converted 5 of 6 break points en route to winning the final nine games of the match.

No. 8 seed Anna Blinkova of Russia didn't have it so easy. Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain upset her 6-4, 6-4, with Blinkova winning a mere 18 of 38 first-service points (47.4 per cent).

Other first-round winners included Germany's Eva Lys, Great Britain's Yuriko Miyazaki and Japan's Mai Hontama.

GUADALAJARA OPEN AKRON

No. 7 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia took down American opponent Sachia Vickery 6-4, 6-4 to open the WTA 500 tournament in Mexico.

The upstart Vickery, ranked No. 160 in the world, hit five aces but also committed six double faults. Kudermetova saved 5 of 8 break points and converted all five of her chances to break Vickery's serve.

Four more matches were scheduled for Monday, including Sloane Stephens facing Australian Olivia Gadecki.

