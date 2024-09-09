Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan vs South Korea match ended in draw

Sufyan Khan and Ahmad Nadeem posted one goal for Pakistan each

(Web Desk) – Match between Pakistan and South Korea ended in a draw by 2-2 goals in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament in China.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s match against Malaysia had also ended in a two-two draw.

Pakistan led 2-0 with goals from Sufyan Khan and Ahmad Nadeem.

India is the defending champion as they last year defeated Malaysia 4-3 in the final and won the fourth title , while Japan defeated South Korea 5-3 to bag the bronze medal.

In addition to Pakistan, teams from India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan and China are participating in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, which will be played from September 8 to September 17 in Holy Nabibor, China.

