Soler climbs to Vuelta 16th stage honours, O'Connor hangs on to lead

Marc Soler claimed Tuesday's Vuelta a Espana 16th stage summit finish.

LAKES OF COVADONGA (Spain) (AFP) – Marc Soler emerged from the mountain gloom to claim Tuesday's Vuelta a Espana 16th stage summit finish, with Ben O'Connor narrowly holding on to the leader's red jersey.

After Monday's rest day it was back to work with a vengeance for the peloton, the day's ride culminating with a daunting 12.8km climb up Lagos de Covadonga at 1,100m altitude.

Spain's Soler (UAE Team Emirates) got the measure of Filippo Zana and Briton Max Poole for the stage honours.

"This is very special. I haven't won a lot with this team and so after three years, to win at the Vuelta is special," said Soler, finally hitting the mark after three third-place finishes in the last week.

O'Connor held on to the red jersey -- for at least another day.

But three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic, 11th on the day, sliced almost one minute off his lead.

The Slovenian goes into Wednesday's 17th stage now just five seconds adrift of the Australian who crossed the line 20th.

Roglic will inevitably be ruing the 20sec penalty he picked up on Sunday for using his team car's slipstream to help join the pack after a change of bike.

While Soler, O'Connor and Roglic all had reason to celebrate in their own right, Tuesday's stage proved disastrous for Wout van Aert.

The Belgian, leading the sprinters' points classification after three stage wins in this year's race, crashed heavily with around 50km to go.

Despite getting back on his bike he pulled up shortly after, nursing his knee sitting on the bonnet of his Visma team car.

Van Aert has endured a tough 2024, suffering multiple fractures after a bone-crunching high speed fall in March in the Tour of Flanders which forced him to miss the remaining Spring one-day classics.

Roglic meanwhile has put himself in a strong position to claim a record-equalling fourth Vuelta which finishes with a time-trial in Madrid on Sunday.

Wednesday's 17th stage is a 143km ride from Arnuero to Santander with a chance for the sprinters or a breakaway to take the spotlight.

