Soccer Benfica sign Akturkoglu from Galatasaray for 12mn euros

Sports Sports Soccer Benfica sign Akturkoglu from Galatasaray for 12mn euros

Primeira Liga club Benfica will pay a 12 million euros transfer fee to Galatasaray

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 18:30:54 PKT

GDANSK (Reuters) - Portugal's Benfica have signed left winger Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu from Turkish side Galatasaray (GSRAY.IS), opens new tab, the Turkish club said on Tuesday.

Primeira Liga club Benfica will pay a 12 million euros transfer fee to Galatasaray, Galatasaray said on the Public Disclosure Platform.

Galatasaray said it will receive 10% of any transfer fee when Akturkoglu is transferred to another club from Benfica.

The 25-year-old plays for the Turkish national team.

Akturkoglu scored 12 goals and made seven assists in 37 matches in 2023-2024 Turkish Super League season.