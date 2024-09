Man Utd humbled as Diaz double helps Liverpool humiliate rivals

Published On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 22:30:17 PKT

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Two goals from Luis Diaz and one from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool stroll to a 3-0 victory at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, with Erik ten Hag's side humbled by their fierce rivals.

Liverpool dominated a United team who could not keep pace with them in the first half, the visitors taking the lead in the 35th minute through a back-post header from Diaz after United midfielder Casemiro had given the ball away.

Casemiro was again at fault for Diaz and Liverpool's second, again supplied by Mohamed Salah, with the Colombia international sweeping home three minutes before the break, sending United supporters off for their halftime refreshments early.

With United on the ropes, Liverpool smelled blood after the break, Salah adding a third 11 minutes into the second half, but the visitors settled for three as they maintained their 100% record this season under new coach Arne Slot.

"The goals are always self-inflicted," United captain Bruno Fernandes told Sky Sports. "You need to commit a mistake to give them the goal. We don't need to be pointing fingers at everyone. that won't help us now.

"When you concede a goal you can't just point at one mistake. We don't have to look at the past. We just have to make it different. We lost the game, congratulations to Liverpool, they were more clinical. I don't look at the stats but the game was tight."