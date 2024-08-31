Abrar-ul-Haq awards Rs. 1.5 million to Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Renowned singer Abrar-ul-Haq has awarded Rs. 1.5 million to Olympic gold medalist athlete Arshad Nadeem.

A prestigious ceremony was held at Abrar-ul-Haq’s residence in Defence, Lahore, where Nadeem was presented with the prize money.

Additionally, Abrar-ul-Haq named a cricket ground at Sahara for Life in the honour of Arshad Nadeem.

Abrar-ul-Haq expressed that Arshad Nadeem's gold medal win at the Paris Olympics had brought immense joy to the nation.

He recalled past sporting achievements that brought happiness, noting that hockey players used to bring similar joy.

He further added that after a long 40-year wait, Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal has proudly elevated Pakistan’s standing on the global stage.