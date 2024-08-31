Abrarul Haq awards Rs1.5m to Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem

Abrarul Haq also names cricket ground at 'Sahara for Life' after Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Renowned singer Abrarul Haq has gifted Rs1.5 million to Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem.

A prestigious ceremony was held at Abrarul Haq’s residence in Defence, Lahore, where Nadeem was presented with the prize money.

Additionally, the singer named a cricket ground at 'Sahara for Life' after Arshad Nadeem.

Haq, who has also made out his name as social worker, said Arshad Nadeem's gold medal win at the Paris Olympics had brought immense joy to the nation.

He recalled past sporting achievements that brought happiness, noting that hockey players used to bring similar joy.

He added that after a 40-year wait, Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal had proudly elevated Pakistan’s standing on the global stage.