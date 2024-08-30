Pliskova quits US Open match after three points

Sports Sports Pliskova quits US Open match after three points

Karolina Pliskova suffered an ankle injury and was forced to quit her US Open second round match.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 08:10:52 PKT

NEW YORK (AFP) – Former world number one and 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova suffered an ankle injury and was forced to quit her US Open second round match after just three points on Thursday.

The Czech turned her left ankle and was unable to continue with her fifth-seeded opponent Jasmine Paolini declared the winner with the score at 0-0.

The match on Louis Armstrong Stadium officially lasted just six minutes.

"I hope she recovers soon because it's sad to see her leave the court like this. We didn't really play a match," said French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Paolini.

"It's not good for tennis. I just hope she gets well and we see her back on the courts soon."

Paolini will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan for a place in the last 16.

RYBAKINA PULLS OUT OF US OPEN

World number four Elena Rybakina withdrew from the US Open on Thursday, sending French qualifier Jessika Ponchet into the third round by walkover.

The Russian-born Kazakh, who won Wimbledon in 2022, had beaten Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava in the first round.

Rybakina issued a statement saying she was forced to withdraw "because of my injuries".

"I did not want to finish the last Grand Slam of the year this way but I have to listen to my body, and I hope I can close out the remainder of the year strong," she said.

Rybakina also withdrew from the Paris Olympics, two weeks after she was stunned by Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Rybakina, who had been favored to a second straight title at the All England Club, later said she had contracted acute bronchitis during the tournament.

She also pulled out of the hard court tournament in Toronto before losing her opening match in Cincinnati this month.

Rybakina leads the WTA tour in aces this season with 332 and won titles in Stuttgart, Brisbane and Abu Dhabi.

She was a finalist at the Australian Open in 2023, but the US Open remains the only Grand Slam in which she has never reached the fourth round.

Rybakina had revealed days before the tournament that she had ended a five-year partnership with coach Stefano Vukov, although she shut down questions about that move in the press conference after her win over Aiava.

