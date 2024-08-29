Tearful Azarenka dons sunglasses to ease US Open migraine

Sports Sports Tearful Azarenka dons sunglasses to ease US Open migraine

Azarenka overcame migraine as well as opponent Clara Burel to reach the US Open third round.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 08:11:30 PKT

NEW YORK (AFP) – Tearful Victoria Azarenka overcame migraine as well as opponent Clara Burel to reach the US Open third round on Wednesday, ending her testing evening by donning sunglasses to conduct an on-court TV interview.

The former world number one and US Open runner-up in 2020 had to have her blood pressure taken moments after slipping a break down to her French rival in the second set under the lights of Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She buried her head into her towel and wept before composing herself to fight back and claim a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

"It was very tough out there, I didn't know if I could finish the match," said the 35-year-old, who was in tears again as she shook hands with Burel.

"I hoped it would get better. I know it looks weird and awkward wearing sunglasses but I have a chronic migraine and it's really tough to deal with."

Azarenka's struggles came after a day where temperatures rocketed into the sweltering mid-30 degrees.

