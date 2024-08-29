Tsitsipas 'a champion' despite struggles, says girlfriend Badosa

Sports Sports Tsitsipas 'a champion' despite struggles, says girlfriend Badosa

Tsitsipas opened up about his on-court struggles after a first-round exit at the US Open.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 08:07:52 PKT

NEW YORK (AFP) – Two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up about his on-court struggles after a first-round exit at the US Open, but girlfriend Paula Badosa is confident he'll find his way.

"He is going through difficult times, but he is a champion and will always be a champion," Spain's Badosa said after securing her third-round berth with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over American Taylor Townsend.

Tsitsipas, a former world number three, was defeated in the first round of the year's final major by Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, just the latest disappointment for a player who was runner-up at Roland Garros in 2021 and at the Australian Open last year.

The 26-year-old has slipped out of the top 10, winning just two titles in two seasons. After sharp criticism of his father-coach in the wake of an early exit in Montreal this month he announced he would end the coaching relationship with Apostolos Tsitsipas.

After falling to 86th-ranked Kokkinakis on Tuesday, Tsitsipas said he was "nothing compared to the player I was before," speaking of "long-term burnout".

But Badosa insisted they would play mixed doubles in New York -- where they won the inaugural US Open Mixed Madness exhibition during Fan Week last week.

"We are looking forward to playing together," Badosa said. "Spending time together on and off the court in this tournament is very special."

The two, who began dating in 2023, split briefly this year before rekindling their romance.

Previous plans to play mixed doubles at Grand Slam events were scuppered by injuries, the pair withdrawing at the French Open this year and Wimbledon last year.

