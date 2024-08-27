Olympian Arshad Nadeem receives car gift from private motor company

The Sindh government also provided Nadeem with the vehicle registration number ANO 9297

KARACHI (Dunya News) — Olympian Arshad Nadeem has been presented with a car by a private motor company.

The Sindh government also provided Nadeem with the vehicle registration number ANO 9297 in recognition of his achievements.

Addressing the ceremony in Karachi, gold medalist Arshad Nadeem acknowledged that his success at the Paris Olympics was due to the efforts of Coach Salman Butt and Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa.

Nadeem shared that he began his athletic career in 2012, transitioning from cricket, badminton, and kabaddi.

He credited his brother with introducing him to athletics, and by 2015, he had become the All-Punjab Javelin Throw Champion.

He noted that WAPDA and Army had given him significant support. He also said that he had broken the national record ten times and still remained Pakistan's champion.

The world champion also highlighted that he was the first athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and credited the support of the Pakistani nation for helping him bring international recognition to the country.