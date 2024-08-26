From last man to winner, Bradley triumphs in BMW Championship

Keegan Bradley pulled off a surprise win at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (United States) (AFP) – USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley pulled off a surprise win at the BMW Championship with his final round even-par 72 enough to secure a one stroke victory Sunday at Castle Pines.

Bradley had only qualified in the final spot in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings with his last round at the St Jude Championship last week.

But the 38-year-old overnight leader drew on all his experience to produce a solid round on the Colorado course and finish on 12-under for the tournament.

From coming into the week ranked 50 out of 50, Bradley has now flown up the FedEx Cup rankings and heads to next week's final event, the Tour Championship in Atlanta, fourth in the standings.

Sweden's Ludwig Aberg, Australian Adam Scott and American Sam Burns had all threatened to steal the lead on the back nine but Bradley, who made two birdies and two bogeys -- including on the final hole when the win was in the bag -- held firm.

It was the seventh win on the PGA Tour for Bradley and it was greeted with chants of 'USA, USA' around the 18th green for a player strongly associated with the country's Ryder Cup team.

Bradley and Scott had been jousting for the lead for most of the weekend and the outcome was still in play on the final green.

With Bradley enjoying a two-stroke advantage, Scott had a chance for birdie while the American had a long and tricky putt from off the green.

A birdie for the Australian and a bogey for Bradley would have taken their duel to a playoff but after Scott missed his 18-foot attempt, Bradley could afford his bogey.

"I was shaking over that last putt. I was ready for those cheers. We did it. It was a battle all day," he said.

Bradley had described his performance last Sunday, to sneak into the top 50, as one of the most nerve-wracking experiences he had endured on tour and he smiled when considering how his week had turned out.

"It just shows why you've got to grind it out every week because you never know how fast it can switch. Now I go to Atlanta with a chance to win the FedExCup," he said.

"I can't believe it. I'm so excited. My dad, first time he's seen me win, so we're pumped."

Bradley was watched by his father Mark, who had taught him the game while working as a club professional.

Scott, who had made his PGA Tour debut as a 20-year-old at this course, had pushed himself into the lead with an eagle on the par-5 first hole.

But he ultimately paid the price for a run of four bogeys on the back nine, including three in a row from the 10th to the 12th.

"(They) kind of blew it for me there. I was in position with wedges on every hole and made three bogeys. That's almost unthinkable, really," said Scott.

"I definitely struggled on the greens on the weekend. Just didn't quite have the confidence in some of those putts," he added.

"It's amazing it came down to one shot, but I felt like my bogeys on 10, 11, 12 gave Keegan a bit of breathing space, and the pressure wasn't really on him, and he didn't make any mistakes."

Burns watched the late drama unfold from the clubhouse after his outstanding seven-under 65 put him in contention.

World number one Scottie Scheffler remains atop the FedEx Cup standings despite finishing tied for 33rd spot after an even-par finish to a disappointing week for the Masters champion.

"I haven't had many off weeks this year, so this was definitely one of them. So it feels good to at least put a decent round together today," he said before looking ahead to next week's playoff finale at East Lake, where the field is cut to the top 30 in the standings.

"I have just got to go out there and do my thing and compete," said Scheffler.

