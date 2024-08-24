Haider ready for 2024 Paralympics Games

Sports Sports Haider ready for 2024 Paralympics Games

He has made Pakistan proud on the global stage with his extraordinary achievement

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 16:14:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan’s renowned Paralympian, Haider Ali, has completed his preparations for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, and the nation is hopeful for yet another prestigious medal.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Muhammad Yasir Pirzada met with the celebrated Paralympian Haider Ali here at Jinnah Stadium, where they reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Paralympic Games scheduled for the end of this month in Paris, said a press release.

The DG PSB expressed his best wishes for Haider Ali’s success in the upcoming event.It is worth mentioning that the PSB has established a special training camp for Haider Ali in Islamabad, providing him with airfare, daily allowances, and uniforms to ensure he is fully equipped to represent Pakistan at the highest level.

Haider Ali has made Pakistan proud on the global stage with his extraordinary achievements. His journey of success began at the 2008 Paralympic Games in China, where he won a silver medal in the long jump. For this outstanding performance, PSB awarded him a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

In 2016, Haider Ali further elevated Pakistan’s reputation by winning a bronze medal in the long jump at the Paralympic Games in Brazil, earning him a cash prize of Rs. 2,500,000 from PSB.

Haider Ali’s success continued at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Japan, where he won a gold medal in the discus throw, for which he was again awarded a cash prize of Rs. 2,500,000 by PSB. His achievements did not stop there; at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, he won gold medals in javelin throw and discus throw, along with a bronze medal in the long jump, for which PSB awarded him a total cash prize of Rs. 1,100,000.

In 2019, Haider Ali won a silver medal in the discus throw at the World Para Athletics Championship in Dubai. The same year, he secured gold medals in both javelin throw and discus throw at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix Championship in China.

Haider Ali added another glorious chapter to his list of accomplishments by winning a gold medal in the discus throw at the 2023 Asian Para Games in China. His exceptional performances continue to bring pride to Pakistan.