Preparations begin for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

2028 Olympics would feature five new sports: flag football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, and squash

LAHORE (Web Desk) – With the Paris 2024 Olympics concluding, preparations have commenced for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The upcoming Games in the U.S. would feature five new sports: flag football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, and squash.

Los Angeles, which previously hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984, is planning to enhance the uniqueness of its venues. To tackle the city's notorious traffic, public transportation would be utilised for accessing all competition sites.

Around 3,000 buses will be borrowed from other American cities and states to support this effort.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 14, 2028, with the Games continuing until July 30.

The Paralympic Games will follow from August 15 to 27.

Competitions will be held in various locations, with an Olympic Village established at the University of California.

The LA Memorial Coliseum will become the first stadium to host three Olympic opening ceremonies and athletics events.

Additional venues include Los Angeles Arena for gymnastics, Exposition Park for diving, and the waterfront for marathon, swimming, triathlon, and rowing events.