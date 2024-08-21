Asian MMA Championship semifinals to start today

At the DHA Sports Complex in Lahore, the semifinals would include 38 matches.

Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 10:42:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The quarterfinals of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Asian Championship have concluded, with semifinal matches set to begin today (Wednesday).

At the DHA Sports Complex in Lahore, the quarterfinals featured a total of 33 fights, while the semifinals would include 38 matches.

Three Pakistani fighters, Asghar Khan, Shahab Ali, and Zulqarnain Khan, secured victories in the quarterfinals, and seven others qualified directly for the semifinals based on technical grounds.

The semifinals will showcase 15 matches in various junior categories and 23 in senior categories. Pakistan will have 10 fighters in the semifinals, including two women and eight men.

Pakistani competitors Abdul Mannan, Zeeshan Akbar, Muhammad Arooj Saleem, Taimoor Chishti, and Abdul Samii will be in action, along with female fighters Bano Butt and Bushra Akhtar.

Three Indian fighters have qualified directly for the semifinals.