Kylian Mbappé prepares to take legal action against PSG over unpaid salary

Sports Sports Kylian Mbappé prepares to take legal action against PSG over unpaid salary

Kylian Mbappé is demanding payment of €55 million owed by PSG in unpaid wages.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 08:19:33 PKT

PARIS (AFP) - Kylian Mbappé has appealed to the legal committee of the Ligue de Football Professionnelle to settle a financial dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to Le Monde, Kylian Mbappé is demanding payment of €55 million owed by PSG in unpaid wages.

Goodbyes are never easy – but this one is proving to be particularly tricky.

The dispute between Kylian Mbappé and his former club Paris Saint-Germain has escalated as the player pursues legal action, saying the club owes him €55 million for the final months of his salary, as well as other bonuses which could total around €100 million.

After seven years at the Paris club, Mbappé’ moved to Real Madrid this summer. Yet disagreements around the circumstances of his departure pitted the star player against PSG's management and its main shareholder Qatar Sports Investments who withheld payments from the French team captain.

Amid rumours of his discontent at the time, Mbappé posted a goodbye video thanking his fellow PSG players, employees at the Parc des Prince stadium and above all, his fans for their loyalty and support, yet there was no tribute to the club’s directors or owners.

The dispute has now been passed on to France’s professional football league (LFP) according to the newspaper Le Monde. Mbappé’s lawyers have said they are also prepared to go to an employment tribunal if there’s no resolution from sport’s governing bodies.

PSG maintain that their financial actions were justified and confirm that negotiations are ongoing with Mbappé and his representatives.

