No.1 Swiatek sweeps Kostyuk to reach Cincinnati quarters

CINCINNATI (AFP) – Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Marta Kostyuk for the second time this season on Friday, powering into the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals by 6-2, 6-2.

The top seed backed up her win over the Ukrainian at Indian Wells last March and now stands 3-0 in the rivalry without the loss of a set.

Due to rain all morning, Swiatek stepped onto the court without any pre-match practice, but showed no ill effects.

Swiatek was able to finish off victory efficiently after struggling through three sets in the previous round to defeat Varvara Gracheva despite wasting a handful of match points.

The Pole claimed her 29th season victory at the Masters level and will be competing in her 18th quarter-final in the elite series.

Swiatek secured the opening set in 31 minutes and was untroubled as she rolled through the second.

"It was a bit windy and conditions were tough," Swiatek said. "I tried to focus on easy things, like keeping the ball.

"It was not easy to win without a warmup, but I'm glad I was able to go out and play great tennis anyway."

