Girona earn draw at Betis on La Liga opening day

Girona fought back to earn an entertaining 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Thursday.

Published On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 07:56:48 PKT

BARCELONA (AFP) – Last season's Spanish surprise package Girona fought back to earn an entertaining 1-1 draw at Real Betis on the first day of the new La Liga season on Thursday.

The Catalan minnows secured a third-place finish but after key players including Savinho, Artem Dovbyk and Aleix Garcia departed in the summer, Michel Sanchez needed to rebuild ahead of their debut Champions League campaign.

They quickly fell behind when Marc Bartra powered home a header from Nabil Fekir's corner to send Betis ahead after six minutes.

New Girona arrival Abel Ruiz hit the post on the hour mark and at the other end goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga tipped over from Aitor Ruibal in an engrossing clash at Betis' Benito Villamarin stadium.

Girona levelled when two substitutes combined, with Iker Almena teeing up Dutch youngster Gabriel Misehouy, who joined this summer from Ajax, to finish.

Betis striker Chimy Avila hit the post with a vicious effort as both teams came close in the end-to-end finale.

Michel's Girona, in only their fifth top flight season, showed signs of the exciting attacking game that thrilled fans last season despite the significant upheaval in their squad.

Earlier Athletic Bilbao and Getafe shared another 1-1 draw in the season's opening clash.

Los Leones midfielder Oihan Sancet fired his team ahead at San Mames with a fine finish from range after 27 minutes.

Getafe had chances to level after the break but Peter Gonzalez hit the post and Athletic goalkeeper Alex Padilla made a superb save to deny Carles Alena one-on-one.

Jose Bordalas' side were on top and levelled through Nigeria midfielder Chrisantus Uche on his Getafe debut, steering home a header from a corner.

Ernesto Valverde brought on winger Nico Williams, who starred for Spain as they won Euro 2024 this summer, in response but Copa del Rey winners Athletic could not find a winner.

Champions Real Madrid open their campaign on Sunday at Real Mallorca boosted by the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappe, set to make his La Liga debut.

Catalan giants Barcelona have a tough trip to face Valencia on Saturday in their new coach Hansi Flick's competitive debut at the helm.

