Vollering wins time trial to surge into women's Tour de France lead

ROTTERDAM (Netherlands) (AFP) – Defending champion Demi Vollering won Tuesday's 6.3-kilometre time trial through the streets of Rotterdam to take over the lead after three stages of the women's Tour de France.

Charlotte Kool made it two wins from two stages on home soil in the morning, before fellow Dutch rider Vollering clocked the fastest time in the second part of a Tuesday double-header to grab the yellow jersey.

Vollering powered around the course in 7min 25sec to finish ahead of Olympic time-trial bronze medallist Chloe Dygert. She leads compatriot Lorena Wiebes in the overall standings by three seconds.

"I am very surprised that I managed to win this time trial. Even with a difference of five seconds. I have no idea how that's possible," said Vollering.

"Such a short time trial of 6.3 kilometres is something we do very seldom. I thought this course was more for the sprinters," she added.

"It is very special to win a stage in the Tour de France in my own country. And it is even more wonderful that I can start in yellow tomorrow in Valkenburg. For me, this Tour only starts with the stage from Valkenburg to Liege."

Kristen Faulkner, the Paris 2024 road race champion, finished six seconds behind, but Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma -- seen as Vollering's main rival -- lost 30 seconds.

Niewiadoma came third in the last two editions of the race. Belgium's Lotte Kopecky, the runner-up a year ago, is not competing after taking part in the omnium at the Olympics on Sunday.

Olympic time-trial champion Grace Brown of Australia suffered a puncture, ruining her chances of winning the third stage.

Earlier on Tuesday, Belgian rider Audrey De Keersmaeker attacked early on the 67km ride from Dordrecht to Rotterdam, which saw numerous crashes.

But it was Kool who overtook Wiebes, the pre-race favourite who was hoping to make up for a problem with her chain on Sunday, and Marianne Vos in the sprint up the final straight.

"I had to stay calm because it was very edgy," explained Kool.

"I'm feeling strong, whereas two weeks ago I wasn't feeling well."

The race enters Belgium on Wednesday and finishes on Sunday with one of cycling's most challenging climbs up Alpe d'Huez.

Dutch police on Monday estimated some 150,000 spectators lined the route for the opening stage, with big crowds again on hand for Tuesday's stages.

"For women's cycling it's really great news to see so many people along the routes," said Vollering.

