Maulana Tariq Jameel awards Arshad Nadeem Rs500,000 for his gold in Olympics

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 22:30:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - Arshad Nadeem, who has made a huge name for himself and his country by winning the gold in the Javelin Final at the Paris Olympics.

Since his win, he has been winning many a reward and receiving accolades from all citizenry.

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has also awarded the athlete a prize of Rs500, 000.

The meeting took place at a Tableeghi Markaz in Nadeem's hometown Mian Channu.

The pictures from the occasion were also shared on the cleric’s official Instagram handle.