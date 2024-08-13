Maulana Tariq Jameel awards Arshad Nadeem Rs500,000 for his gold in Olympics
(Web Desk) - Arshad Nadeem, who has made a huge name for himself and his country by winning the gold in the Javelin Final at the Paris Olympics.
Since his win, he has been winning many a reward and receiving accolades from all citizenry.
Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has also awarded the athlete a prize of Rs500, 000.
The meeting took place at a Tableeghi Markaz in Nadeem's hometown Mian Channu.
The pictures from the occasion were also shared on the cleric’s official Instagram handle.