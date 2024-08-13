President Zardari congratulates Amir Khan on Taekwondo Gold medal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated Pakistani athlete Amir Khan for winning the gold medal at the 7th Taekwondo Championship held in Thailand.

President Zardari praised Khan's outstanding performance in the Taekwondo competition, noting that Khan has elevated the nation's stature with his exceptional skills.



He expressed hope that Khan would continue to excel in his future endeavors.

The President highlighted the immense talent of Pakistani youth and emphasised the need to nurture these talents in the field of sports.



He also pointed out the necessity of focusing on and promoting various sports within Pakistan.

Amir Khan, hailing from Mingora in Swat, represented Pakistan at the 7th Heroes Taekwondo Championship in Bangkok.



He secured the gold medal by defeating athletes from India, Nepal, and the Philippines.