Sports Sports Arshad Nadeem hails nation's support after Paris Olympics triumph

Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 17:53:31 PKT

MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – National hero Arshad Nadeem, who brought glory to Pakistan with his javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, expressed immense joy and gratitude for the nation's support.

In an interview with Dunya News, Nadeem stated that he was unable to sleep after the immense love and support by the Pakistanis towards him after winning the gold medal.

He said that the gold medal was his primary goal, and he was blessed with great success.

He noted that the nation's reception exceeded his expectations.

Nadeem also mentioned his last surgery in February 2024 and his previous struggles with injuries.

He credited his coaches for their relentless support and encouragement, affirming his commitment to winning more medals for Pakistan.

Discussing his relationship with Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Nadeem emphasised that athletes compete for their respective countries but maintain friendships beyond the field. He expressed hope that his friendship with Chopra would live on.

Nadeem added that, despite participating in various events and achieving successes, it was the job provided by WAPDA that helped him and other national heroes.

He remains focused on striving for more victories for Pakistan in the future.

Arshad Nadeem has made history by winning Pakistan's first gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Olympics in 40 years.

He was the first athlete from Pakistan to win an individual gold medal in Olympic history.