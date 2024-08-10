France win overtime thriller, book Olympic women's basketball final with US

France reached the Olympic women's basketball final with 81-75 victory over Belgium.

PARIS (AFP) – France stunned Belgium 81-75 in overtime on Friday to reach the Olympic women's basketball final, where they'll try to stop the United States winning an eighth straight gold.

The USA kept their bid for history alive with a largely trouble-free 85-64 victory over Australia.

Gabby Williams scored nine of her 18 points in overtime to help France emulate their male counterparts in reaching the final.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I'm so happy," Williams said. "This country, this federation, they've given so much to me."

Williams, held in check early by Belgium, proved the difference maker when it mattered, converting a three-point play when she was fouled on a layup to get France off on the right foot in overtime.

Emma Meesseman pulled Belgium within one at 76-75, but Williams hit another layup then made a pair of free throws to give France some breathing room and after Janelle Salaun made a final free throw in the final second the Bercy Arena crowd erupted in joy.

"I'm glad the game went this way because it's going to be a game we never forget, the country of France will never forget," Williams said. "It's kind of fun to win games that are a little ugly, a little intense."

It was another bitter disappointment for European champions Belgium, who lost their quarter-final at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games by one point in their first Olympic appearance.

They'd had the edge in a fast-paced first half leading by as many as 17 points.

But France, with 17 points from Valeriane Ayayi and 15 from Iliana Rupert, were down by just three going into the final quarter.

Rupert made a pair of free throws to put France ahead and they stretched the margin to as many as six before Julie Vanloo's three free throws and a three-pointer from Meesseman sent it to overtime.

"We tried," Meesseman said. "I think we came up short in some moments. We were not consistent enough."

USA ON CRUISE CONTROL

The United States made it look easy against Australia, taking control early and clamping down defensively to keep an Opals team stocked with WNBA talent in check.

Two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Breanna Stewart scored 16 points to lead four US players in double figures.

"From start to finish, we were able to get the job done and get what we wanted," Stewart said. "We were able to get stops and get out in transition and score the ball pretty well for the most part."

Jackie Young added 14 points and two steals and two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, her blocks coming in the first half when the US established a dominant defensive presence.

After the United States leapt to a 12-4 lead Australia found a bit of rhythm to slice the deficit to 18-16.

But a turnaround jump shot from Brittney Griner and a three-pointer from Kahleah Copper had the US racing away again.

With 3:09 left in the third, Young came up with a steal and raced the length of the court for a basket. Moments later Stewart completed a three-point play and the United States had a 23-point lead.

The final quarter saw more of the same, the US leading by as many as 30 before it was all over.

"We are getting everybody's best shot," Griner said.

"It's just when we're locked in like this we're really good and we're really efficient," she added of a US team aiming to continue the gold medal run they started in Atlanta in 1996.

Another victory would see them go ahead of the US men's basketball team, who won seven straight Olympic golds from 1936-68.

