Arshad Nadeem awarded Olympic gold medal for historic javelin throw

He shattered the Olympic record with a humongous 92.97m throw in Javelin final

Updated On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 22:53:52 PKT

(Dunya News) – Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem was awarded his gold medal for his record-breaking performance in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics.

The Pakistani thrower on Thursday saw his javelin sail past the "OR" boxes in the infield, hitting 92.97-mark, a new Olympic record taking down the old mark from Beijing 2008.

The gold medal was awarded to him at a ceremony held at Champions Park near Eiffel Tower where medals were also distributed among the winners of the 13th day of Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem also became the first individual Olympic gold medalist from Pakistan. Arshad Nadeem broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

Neeraj Chopra came up with a season best throw of 89.45m to clinch silver. Grenada's Anderson Peters fetched the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m.

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark twice. One was 92.97m (second attempt) and the other was 91.79m (sixth and last attempt).

