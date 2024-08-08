Australians jubilant as sports-mad country bags record gold at Olympics

Local TV networks and papers have splashed out news of the wins.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australians bagged a national record 18 gold medals at the Olympics in Paris as the sports-crazed nation moved into third place in the medals tally behind China and America, sparking celebrations in offices, pubs and schools down under.

Local TV networks and papers have splashed out news of the wins, with Australians exhilarated by top-spot achievements in athletics, water sports, cycling and tennis, amongst others. No one is immune to the excitement, it seems.

"We are a country of 27 million people compared with the hundreds of millions in the United States and the billions in China, or the more than a billion in China and India. It is quite an extraordinary achievement," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Channel Seven on Wednesday.

When asked why the country did so well, Albanese said: "We are a sporting nation, whether it be individual sports or team sports. I think most of us, as we grow up, have a crack at swimming, at athletics and at team sports ... Australians love their sport, we participate in it, and we revel in it."

Over the last 24 hours, Australia won golds in pole vault , men's skateboarding and sailing , topping off the day with a thrilling win over Great Britain on track cycling's iconic Olympic team pursuit.

With four days to go for the Games, Australia have surpassed the 17 golds reached at both the 2004 Athens Olympics and in Tokyo three years ago, and are comfortably ahead of France and Great Britain, who have 13 and 12, respectively.

