France's Boutier seizes early lead in Olympic women's golf

Celine Boutier cruised into a three-shot lead after the opening round of the Olympic women's golf.

PARIS (AFP) – Home favourite Celine Boutier delighted the French crowds as she cruised into a three-shot lead after the opening round of the Olympic women's golf event on Wednesday.

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai sits in second place, while reigning champion Nelly Korda battled back from a poor opening stretch of holes to finish on even par, seven strokes behind Boutier.

The day belonged to Boutier, who won her maiden major title at last year's Evian Championship, as the Frenchwoman poured in eight birdies in a brilliant seven-under-par round of 65.

The world number seven, who grew up just 20km from Le Golf National, has not posted a top-10 finish in her last 11 tournaments but found her best at the optimal time.

"It's true that it's nice to be able to post a good first round, and yes super positive for the rest of the week," said Boutier.

"The first round doesn't mean much, there are still three days left, it's a lot of golf, so much can happen."

Boutier and playing partner Lilia Vu of the United States both made quick moves up the leaderboard with three birdies each inside the first six holes.

But it was Boutier who continued that form on the back nine, the highlight a chip-in for birdie on the par-three 16th hole.

Vu finished with a two-under 69 to sit in joint third place, two shots behind former Women's British Open winner Buhai.

The South African made five birdies and one bogey in her 68.

Mexico's Gaby Lopez, Colombian Mariajo Uribe and Swiss player Morgane Metraux are also in a four-way tie for third with Vu, already five strokes adrift of Boutier.

'INCREDIBLE VIBE'

Korda made a slow start in the trickiest of the conditions to slip to three over par after eight holes.

She struggled with the putter all day but was bogey-free from then on, settling for a level-par 72 despite missing out on a closing birdie with a three-putt.

"I actually didn't hit it that bad. I just made four three-putts," said Korda. "The greens were just completely different, from the practice green to the golf course, they were a lot slower."

The world number one, who won six LPGA Tour titles in the space of seven events earlier this season, was well supported on the course.

"I can't even imagine what it is like with Celine's group," added the American, who won gold in Tokyo by a single shot ahead of Japan's Mone Inami and Lydia Ko.

"I've heard a couple of the roars, and it's been such an amazing experience so far."

Canadian Brooke Henderson delivered a spectacular moment on the 18th green for the hundreds of fans watching, sinking a 48-foot eagle putt to card a two-over 74.

"Even early this morning teeing off, (number) one was surrounded. It was just an incredible vibe," said the two-time major champion.

"It's so cool that women's golf is so popular in this event here this week. It's pretty exciting for the game."

New Zealander Ko, the only golfer with two individual Olympic medals, signed for a 72.

Ko is hoping to add a gold to the silver she won in Rio de Janeiro and the bronze she took in Japan.

