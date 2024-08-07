Irfan Mehsood breaks two world records set by Italy's Marcelo Ferry

Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 22:26:38 PKT

Lahore (Web Desk) – Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has broken two records previously held by Italy's Marcelo Ferry.

According to media reports, Irfan Mehsood set a new world record by lifting 40 pounds with his toe for 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

Marcelo Ferry from Italy had previously set the record by lifting 40 pounds for 1 minute and 32 seconds.

Additionally, Irfan Mehsood established a new world record by lifting 70 kilograms with his toe, surpassing Marcelo Ferry's record of 56 kilograms.

Irfan Mehsood is the first Pakistani to set 100 Guinness World Records in 8 years. The Guinness administration has issued a certificate confirming the records.